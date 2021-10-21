VACCINATION VERIFICATION: Seattle Parks facilities starting Monday, too

Monday, October 25th, is the date set for vaccination-verification requirements at many establishments/facilities in King County. This morning Seattle Parks has a reminder about what that means for people using its facilities:

As directed by Seattle King County Public Health, Seattle Parks and Recreation will require proof of vaccination, or proof of a negative test, for entry to all recreation facilities starting Monday, October 25.

These facilities include:

-All community centers

-All public pools

-Amy Yee Tennis Center

-Volunteer Park Conservatory

-Environmental Learning Centers

-And all indoor rental facilities owned by Seattle Parks and Recreation (community centers, pools, and event facilities)

For visitors ages 12 and above, staff will check for the following acceptable forms of vaccination upon each entry to a recreation facility:

CDC vaccination card or photo of vaccine card.

Documented proof of vaccination from medical record or vaccine provider.

Printed certificate or QR code (available at the end of September) from MyIRMobile.com.

You do not need to show identification with proof of vaccination.

People who are unvaccinated or cannot prove vaccination status will be required to show proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken in the last 72 hours. Documentation must be from a testing agent such as a laboratory, health care provider, or pharmacy. Self-administered rapid tests (also called at-home tests) will not be accepted.

Vaccination exemptions will not be accepted. Proof of a negative test can be shown for those who cannot be vaccinated.

Proof of vaccination will be required for each entry to a recreation facility, for every visit. Vaccination proof will not be stored.