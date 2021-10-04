TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: October’s first Monday

6:07 AM: Good morning!

WEATHER

Mixed forecast for today – with another 60-ish high..

ROAD WORK

26th SW – The closure between Roxbury and Barton is expected to shift to southbound this week.

15th SW – Also as part of the RapidRide project, southbound 15th will be closed at Roxbury all week for underground utility work.

Delridge project – Some work remains but nothing big – we talked with SDOT on Friday and plan to publish that story tonight or tomorrow.

TRANSIT

Remember that the fall “service change” happened Saturday, so this is the first weekday for various changes, including the return of Routes 22 and 113. Also keep in mind the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of canceled trips.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule today. Watch @wsferries for ferry updates.

HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL

Tolls went up Friday.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

559th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way: (Note: If these next two cameras still appear frozen in date, please report to SDOT at 206-684-ROAD)

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are movable bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.