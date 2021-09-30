West Seattle, Washington

30 Thursday

HIGHWAY 99 TUNNEL: Higher tolls starting Friday

September 30, 2021 11:56 am
Tomorrow’s the day that tolls go up for two state-highway facilities, including the 2 1/2-year-old Highway 99 tunnel, This summer, the Washington State Transportation Commission – which sets toll rates – decided to raise tolls 15 percent in all dayparts. So here’s what that means:

As explained in this announcement following the WSTC’s vote in August, Tacoma Narrows Bridge tolls are rising tomorrow too. Tunnel tolls are required to cover a certain portion of costs, and the previously planned 3% tunnel-toll increase next July 1st is still going forward too. After that, another increase might not be necessary for about three years.

