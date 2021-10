5:14 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “rescue extrication” response to the 7700 block of 11th SW [map]. The report is of an overturned car with one person inside. Updates to come.

5:16 PM: First unit arriving reports a driver hit a tree.

5:40 PM: Added a photo. (update) We’re told the driver is being taken to the hospital via private ambulance, indicating his injuries are not life-threatening. There was a second person in the car, our crew was told, who declined medical treatment.