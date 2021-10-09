FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth continues with 2 boats Sunday because of systemwide ‘severe crewing shortages’

Again tomorrow, the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state-ferry run will be down to two boats because of what Washington State Ferries calls “severe crewing shortages” systemwide. For the first time we can recall seeing, they’ve published a systemwide alert rather than just individual-route alerts. Here’s the systemwide plan for Sunday:

Anacortes/San Juan Islands – two-boat (rather than three) service

San Juan Islands Interisland vessel – regular weekend service

Port Townsend/Coupeville – one-boat service

Mukilteo/Clinton – one-boat service

Edmonds/Kingston – one-boat service

Seattle/Bainbridge – one-boat service

Seattle/Bremerton – one-boat service

Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth – two-boat (rather than three) service

Pt. Defiance/Tahlequah – service suspended

WSF advises checking schedules here for individual routes and adds, “You can view the schedules for Sunday service by looking for ‘Alternate Service’ next to the route name. Please note that some of these schedules are under the ‘Currently Inactive’ section of the list until the start of the service day on Sunday at 3:01 AM.” WSF says it’ll “add back as much service as possible” if more crew members become available.

SIDE NOTE: This will be the third day of major systemwide service cuts – here’s a breakdown of the first day, Friday, from Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom.