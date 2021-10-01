West Seattle, Washington

01 Friday

UPDATE: About the police response at 36th/Roxbury

October 1, 2021 2:38 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Arbor Heights | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

2:38 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police tell us they are dealing with a person in crisis, possibly armed, near 36th/Roxbury, and have blocked Roxbury in that area. They tell us nearby Summit Atlas middle/high school is in lockdown as a result. No injuries reported thus far but avoid the area.

3:27 PM: Not resolved yet. A dispatcher recapping the situation described it as having started when the person “brandished a rifle at a neighbor’s window” and was then seen by officers with “a pistol.” They are reported to be inside a house.

4:06 PM: As noted in comments, Summit Atlas has since let out for the day. Meantime, SWAT team officers have joined the response.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: About the police response at 36th/Roxbury"

  • Farrah October 1, 2021 (3:01 pm)
    My kiddo advises that they are in full lockdown in Summit Atlas School currently.

    • D-Mom October 1, 2021 (3:38 pm)
      Mine just got home and said the same thing. Assuming the danger is over? Since he was allowed to walk home, but he said the buses were up the hill from school rather than their normal spot. Hmmm, hearing sirens now. 

      • WSB October 1, 2021 (3:45 pm)
        The situation isn’t over but it’s apparently stable enough that Summit Atlas let out.

        • Adam Matsuoka October 1, 2021 (4:01 pm)
          student from summit atlas here, the school dismissed while blocking one of the exits (the closest one to 36th and Roxbury)otherwise we dismissed pretty normally

