3 flu-shot clinics coming up at West Seattle schools, open to all

October 13, 2021 4:12 pm
The Seattle Visiting Nurse Association sent word of three flu-shot clinics at local schools in the next week and a half, all open to the entire community:

Saturday, October 16th at Madison Middle School from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday, October 17th at Chief Sealth International High School from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday, October 24th at Madison Middle School from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Insurance will be required for no-cost immunizations. Most insurance is accepted, including Apple Health, but we are unable to accept TriCare or Cigna.

These clinics are open to the public, and you can register at schedule.seattlevna.com/home/9d20cac8-d510-ec11-b6e6-000d3a57ec4c

The SVNA says the clinics will be held indoors.

  • Mj October 13, 2021 (4:32 pm)
    Making the flu shot available at no cost to the person receiving it like with the Covid shots should be done!

