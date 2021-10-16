16 things to know about your West Seattle Saturday

(Lincoln Park photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

The weekend’s here! So is our daily list:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: SDOT plans work early this morning – done “as soon as 8 am” – to install “a small island using paint and white posts near SW Front St in the center turn lane on West Marginal Way SW [map]. We will close one lane in both directions, including the center turn lane, to complete this work.” Later in the morning, they plan to “install missing posts on West Marginal Way S and S Holden St [map]. These posts help limit the number of last-minute lane changes to get into the right turn only lane that people use to drive north over the 1st Ave S Bridge. We will be closing one of the three southbound lanes and will keep the right turn only lane open during this work. We anticipate this work to conclude as early as 12 pm.”

HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS: The list in our West Seattle Halloween Guide keeps growing!

WEST SEATTLE MONSTER DASH FAMILY FUN EVENT/KIDS DASH: 10 am-1 pm, it’s the Monster Dash Kids’ Dash and Family Fun Event, at White Center Co-op Preschool (10806 12th Ave SW). “Join us for a staggered-start dash (for ages 12 and under, beginning roughly every 20 minutes), kids’crafts, and prize drawings. Have a costumed family photo taken by Life as a Voyager Photography in front of our themed backdrop. Your $15 entrance fee at the event includes a 10th anniversary Monster Dash t-shirt.” Monster Dash also reminds you, “Don’t forget, you have until October 31st to enter to win a 2016 Seattle Sounders Jersey signed by Gustav Svensson! To be eligible to win 1.) Donate to or register for the Monster Dash AND 2.) email westseattlemonsterdash@gmail.com answering the question: ‘What would winning this jersey mean to you or the special Sounders fan in your life?’.”

ART/HISTORY/PHOTO EXHIBITS: “Spirit Returns 2.0: A Duwamish and Settler Story” continues at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center (4705 W. Marginal Way SW, 10 am-5 pm) and the Log House Museum (3003 61st SW, noon-4 pm) and for two companion Tom Reese photo exhibits at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW, noon-4 pm).

HOLIDAY BAZAAR: First of the season! 10 am-6 pm at the White Center Eagles‘ HQ (10452 15th SW). All welcome.

HOLY ROSARY SCHOOL ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: 10:30 am-noon. Go here to register and get the link for attending.

AT C & P COFFEE: Live music with Marco de Carvalho, Hans Teuber, and Jeff Busch, 10:30 am-noon, outdoors. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-12:30 pm – “Our re-imagined virtual events have been created to offer you an in-depth look at our school, including a teacher panel, current schedule, and curriculum. You will meet our faculty, administration, students, families, and alumni.” Go here to get the link for attending.

LAST CHANCE FOR DOG SWIM: 11 am-1 pm, final session for this year’s “Dog Days” at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club (11003 31st SW), opening the pool to dogs (only) before it’s closed for winter maintenance.

BOOK SIGNING: Mike Hipple signs “Lived Through That” – as previewed here – starting at 1 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE SCHOOL HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL: 4-7 pm, all welcome – info’s in our calendar listing.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: At The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Now or Ever, plus Blooming Fire and Russian Blue, 7 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BEACH: 8 pm at J&J Public House (2808 Alki SW), live music led by Grammy winner Andrew Gouché. $10 cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT DRUNKY’S: 8 pm tonight, it’s Aaron Crawford & Kitty Mae at Drunky Two Shoes’ BBQ (98th/16th in White Center). $10 cover.

WEST SEATTLE DRAG SHOW: 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), see Dolly Madison and The DJ.

Something today/tonight we’re missing? Please text us – 206-293-6302 – and if you have a listing for something coming up another day/night, email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!