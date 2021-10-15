Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club’s Dog Days return

(2017 photo by Jamie Kinney)

A post-summer tradition is back – before draining and cleaning its pool for the off-season, Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club is opening it to dogs. Here’s the announcement we just received from a club member:

Monday 10/18 through Friday 10/22, 4:30-6 pm

Saturday 10/23, 11 am-1 pm Per day per dog $5, or $20 per dog for a full week pass – CASH ONLY Dogs only in the pool – no people

No lifeguard on duty

Owners must remain at the club and in control of their dogs

Dogs must be healthy, up to date on shots, and well socialized to people and other dogs

Come prepared to pick up your dog’s poop!

The club is at 11003 31st SW.