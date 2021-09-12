WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes

(Saturday’s sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.)

Sunday highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Same reminders as Saturday – SDOT is scheduled to continue work at two spots on West Marginal Way until about 1 pm, more Highland Park Way intersection work as well as tree-trimming near Puget Way … Curb-ramp work continues at 44th/Edmunds in The Junction … Outside West Seattle, southbound I-5 through downtown will be routed through the collector-distributor lanes all weekend … If you see unannounced road work, please text or call 206-293-6302 whenever you get where you’re going, so we can add it to the list – thank you!

CHURCHES: Many continue streaming, in addition to in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

LOWMAN BEACH REMINDER: As announced last week, Lowman Beach Park will be partly closed starting tomorrow for shore restoration, including seawall and tennis court removal.

SEATTLE RUN SERIES: The first of three 5K/10K dates is today, 9:30 am, from Alki Beach – info is in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

GO THROW! 10 am pickup Ultimate Frisbee, all welcome, at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle)

DELRIDGE GROCERY COOPERATIVE: The store at 5444 Delridge Way SW is open 11 am-3 pm today.

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: Noon at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – info in our calendar listing

YAPPY HOUR IB THE GARDEN: You and your pet are invited to join Furry Faces Foundation at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) – our calendar listing explains the fun that’s in store.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: All are welcome to the 2 pm online meeting, to get updates and ask questions about West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment. Attendance info is in our calendar listing.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

LAST NIGHT OF EARLY ALKI CLOSURE: When Seattle Parks announced back in July that Alki Beach Park would close at 10 pm nightly for the rest of the summer, they said tonight – September 12th – would be the final night.

