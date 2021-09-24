WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: Duwamish River rally, outdoor movie, nightlife, more

(Art by Machel Spence)

Fall’s first weekend is almost here! Here’s what you can do in the hours ahead:

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE: Third-to-last day of the weeklong dine-out benefit for the West Seattle Food Bank. 27 food/drink establishments are participating – some by donating a percentage of proceeds, some with specific menu items. The venue list and other info can be found here.

NAME CHANGE? The City Council’s Land Use and Neighborhoods Committee meets at 2 pm with the proposal to change “single-family area” to “neighborhood residential area” among the items on the agenda, which explains how to comment/watch.

DUWAMISH RIVER RALLY: 5-7 pm at South Park Plaza (8456 Dallas Ave. S.), all welcome to come show support for keeping the cleanup on track, as previewed here.

FREE OUTDOOR MOVIE: At dusk outside Grace Church (10323 28th SW), all welcome to come watch “Secret Life of Pets,” free.

TRIPLE BILL: Live music at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) with 31 Nights, Montlake Traffic and First Saint Street, 8 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BEACH: 8:30 pm at J&J Public House (2808 Alki SW), live music led by Grammy winner Andrew Gouché. $10 cover.

ON THE BIG SCREEN: Music Video Fridays with VJ Lacefront, 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW)