TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday notes

WEATHER

Showery, cool yet again – with another 60-ish high..

ROAD WORK

26th SW – Final week for northbound 26th SW closure between Roxbury and Barton; King County crews expect to close southbound net week.

25th SW & Barton – More county-led RapidRide prep work.

Delridge project – No major work this week, SDOT says.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules today – except for the rerouting in RapidRide H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of canceled trips. Reminder – the fall “service change” is Saturday; here’s our preview of West Seattle changes.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule today. Watch @wsferries for ferry updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

554th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – Update – we asked SDOT about the camera angle again last week, and it’s been readjusted:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

