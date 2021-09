9:20 PM: SPD and SFD are on the way to two crashes: One was dispatched as a “rollover” crash in the 3500 block of SW Admiral Way [map]. The other was dispatched as a driver hitting a parked car in the 3800 block of SW Barton. Avoid those areas for a while.

9:28 PM: SFD has already left the Admiral Way scene, indicating no major injuries there.

9:43 PM: They’ve also cleared the Barton scene.