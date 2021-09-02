ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday watch, as back-to-school week continues

6:03 AM: Good morning! Our gentle warming trend might continue today.

BACK TO SCHOOL

The biggest back-to-school week continues. It’s the first day for Highline Public Schools immediately south of West Seattle; it’s the second day for Seattle Public Schools. Reminder that school buses, school-zone flashing beacons, and speed cameras are all in operation now.

ROAD WORK

Spokane Street Viaduct – The “deck scan” is scheduled to continue today, 8 am-5 pm, with lane reductions and rolling slowdowns.

26th SW & beyond – Northbound 26th SW closure continues between Roxbury and Barton.

Delridge project – Most of the current work involves curbs, sidewalks, and landscaping.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the rerouting in RapidRise H Line work zones. Lots of trip cancellations Wednesday, so watch @kcmetrobus for word of those.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule – but note that the West Seattle Water Taxi will be on a reduced schedule Monday. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

528th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – No camera for a few weeks (explained here)

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.