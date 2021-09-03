ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday watch, and holiday-weekend alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning! Mixed forecast today.

BACK TO SCHOOL

Returns continue next week, after the holiday weekend. One more reminder that school buses, school-zone flashing beacons, and speed cameras are all in operation now.

ROAD WORK TODAY

Spokane Street Viaduct – The “deck scan” is scheduled to wrap up today.

26th SW & beyond – Northbound 26th SW closure continues between Roxbury and Barton.

Delridge project – Curbs, sidewalks, and landscaping this week – watch for next week’s preview later today.

ROAD WORK THIS WEEKEND

West Marginal – Two work zones, SDOT says:

This Saturday, we will be restriping the paint lines on the east leg of West Marginal Way and Highland Park. We will also be working on repairing the curb islands on the south, east and west legs. To complete this work, we will close the left lane on the south, east and west legs. There will be officers in the area to support the crew with traffic control, as needed. We will have officers in the area to support the crews with traffic control, as needed. The work is anticipated to start at 3 A.M. and may conclude as soon as 1:00 P.M. North of this area, at the 5-way intersection near the Chelan Café, we will also be replacing the overhead signs on the sign structure in front of the Chelan Café on Saturday as soon as 5:00 A.M. They will work to complete this as quickly as possible and should be done as early as 1:00 P.M If you are driving in the area, please drive slow through the work area and follow detour signs. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we work to make West Marginal Way and Highland Park Way more accessible, efficient, and safe.

TRANSIT TODAY & THIS WEEKEND

Buses are on regular schedules today – except for the rerouting in RapidRise H Line work zones. Lots of trip cancellations this week, so watch @kcmetrobus for word of those. On Labor Day (Monday), Metro will run the Sunday schedule.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule today – but note that the West Seattle Water Taxi will be on a reduced schedule Monday. Watch @wsferries for updates. Another note for Washington State Ferries – it’s warning of possible crew shortages during the holiday weekend. We’ll watch for any major schedule disruptions on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route and publish updates as needed.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

529th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – No camera for a few weeks (explained here)

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

