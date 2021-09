Seattle Parks and Recreation community centers continue the process of gradually reopening for programs and services. High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW) wants you to know it’s ready to welcome your participation again, HPCC’s Paula Pablo emailed to say they’re offering a variety of options, including:

Adult Tae Kwon Do

Dance classes for ages 2-6

Piano

Senior classes

Winter Activity Camps

Drop-In Basketball

Best way to find out more is to call 206-684-7422.