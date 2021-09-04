READER REPORT: Scout Troop 282’s summer success

West Seattle’s Scout Troop 282 is continuing weekly meetings after a summer to remember. The report and photos are from Jay Brock:

School’s back and Troop 282 had another successful and exciting summer. Between Troop 282 and Crew 282 the 2021 summer was awesome. The Troop continued meeting outside at Lincoln Park on Tuesdays throughout the summer. They trained in the areas of dining fly setup, rope fusing & whipping, Dutch oven cooking, hypothermia, and many other hiking & camping skills. The scouts used the skills learned for a terrific summer camp at Chief Seattle Council’s Camp Parsons. They also completed a 5-day, 4 night backpacking trip for new scouts in the Alpine Lakes area between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass. The last hoorahs for the summer were a swimming and water-sports day at Seward Park and fun at Wild Waves Theme Park.

Crew 282 completed a long-awaited trek to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. The high adventure crew comprised of more than 15 scouts (14 and older) split into three treks at Philmont covered between 60 and 120 miles, depending on the crew, hiking over a 12-day period. All three groups summited Mt. Baldy at more than 12,400 feet and had adventures that included archaeology, blacksmithing, gold mining & panning, shotgun shooting, wildlife conservation, and others. The crews were completely self-sufficient carrying and cooking their own meals, orienting their way through the more than 140,000 acres of rugged terrain, and completing a conservation project. The trek had originally been planned for 2018 but was moved to 2020 due to a devastating fire and then got pushed to 2021 because of COVID-19.

Troop 282 will be continuing their meetings on Tuesdays at 7:30 at Lincoln Park or Westside Presbyterian Church please check our troop calendar for details http://troop282.net/calendar/. All are welcome as Troop 282 has boys’ and girls’ troops. COVID-19 guidelines are followed, so please bring a mask. Our fall adventures include a rafting trip, at least one campout a month, and day/snowshoe hikes when the snow arrives.