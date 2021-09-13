Online memorial planned next week for Howard Martin, 1944-2021

Howard Martin will be remembered with a virtual memorial on September 22nd. Here’s the remembrance his family is sharing with his community:

Howard Martin, 77, died on August 10, 2021 with his wife and daughter by his side, after living with the aftereffects of a stroke, including dementia, for 8 years.

Born in New York City, Howard moved many times before settling in Seattle, where he lived for the past 36 years. He studied Political Science at UCLA and received a MSW from USC. His work spanned teaching, counseling, acting, cab-driving, nonprofit management, political organizing, and retail until his retirement in 2013.

Howard moved to West Seattle in 1992, and embraced this community — especially his neighborhood, Blockwatch32 in the Luna Park/Avalon area. He served on the Delridge Neighborhood Development Association Board, worked for Neighborhood House in White Center, met up regularly with dog-park friends at Westcrest, and was among the first hires at the Home Depot on Delridge, where he worked preceding his stroke and eventual retirement. He participated in Providence Mt. St. Vincent’s Eldercare Program and enjoyed the attention and excellent care he received.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Peter, daughter Naomi, and stepfather Earl (longtime West Seattleite Earl Robinson). He is survived by wife Marcia, daughter Kata, brother Michael, and many family members and friends.

He will be remembered for his perennial wit, humor, and warmth, and by his online alias, HowieInSeattle. A virtual memorial will be held on 9/22 @ 3 pm — email howmartin@msn.com for details.

Remembrances may be made to Delridge Neighborhood Development Association.