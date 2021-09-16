West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: New Luck Toy is open again

September 16, 2021 5:35 pm
A month and a half ago, we reported that New Luck Toy co-proprietor Mark Fuller had confirmed to WSB that the establishment WOULD reopen. And tonight – it just has. Here’s the announcement:

Surprise! We’re open at 5 pm tonight and serving food till 10. Bar’s open till midnight. Due to nationwide staffing shortages we’re not offering takeout or to-go at this time in order to help protect our staff from takeout burnout. (It’s a thing) So in-person dining only. New hours are 5-10 for food, bar till midnight. Wednesday-Saturday.

New Luck Toy is at 5905 California SW. It’s been closed for 10 months.

  • Thd3 September 16, 2021 (6:02 pm)
    Bless you Mark Fuller 

