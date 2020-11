Thanks for the tips. New Luck Toy has just announced that as of Sunday, November 22nd, it will close for six months. The announcement elaborates, “We’re pretty confident at this point you know what’s going on so we’ll spare you the lengthy post. We will be hunkering down for about 6 months so we can make it out of this.” The bar/restaurant has been open in north Morgan Junction (5905 California SW) for four years.