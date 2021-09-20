20 years after 9/11: Seattle firefighters honor their fallen colleagues

Those on duty at Seattle’s 33 fire stations took a moment at 8:46 am to pause and remember the 343 firefighters who lost their lives because of the 9/11 attacks. We were at Station 32 in The Junction for the brief remembrance.

The list of names was divided between the stations to be read aloud during the ceremony. Here are the names read at Station 32:

Benjamin Suarez

Daniel Suhr

Lt, Christopher Sullivan

Brian Edward Sweeney

Sean Tallon

Allan Tarasiewicz

Brian Tegtmeier

John Tiemey

John Tipping II

Hector Tirado

Richard Vanhine

City leaders are holding a remembrance ceremony right now (we’ll link the recording when it’s available).