20 years after 9/11: Seattle firefighters honor their fallen colleagues

Those on duty at Seattle’s 33 fire stations took a moment at 8:46 am to pause and remember the 343 firefighters who lost their lives because of the 9/11 attacks. We were at Station 32 in The Junction for the brief remembrance.
The list of names was divided between the stations to be read aloud during the ceremony. Here are the names read at Station 32:
Benjamin Suarez
Daniel Suhr
Lt, Christopher Sullivan
Brian Edward Sweeney
Sean Tallon
Allan Tarasiewicz
Brian Tegtmeier
John Tiemey
John Tipping II
Hector Tirado
Richard Vanhine
City leaders are holding a remembrance ceremony right now (we’ll link the recording when it’s available).
