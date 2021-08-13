Where to be cool and other notes for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

Now THAT is a cool perch. If you don’t have the advantage of flying to the top of the Alki Point Lighthouse, here are other ideas for beating the heat:

WHERE TO FIND A/C: From the city-compiled list, today in West Seattle, you’ll find air conditioning at the libraries in High Point (3411 SW Raymond) and Delridge (5423 Delridge Way SW), until 6 pm. The Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) is open until 4:30 but might extend if usage is high. Air-conditioned businesses include West Seattle’s only moviehouse, Admiral Theater (2343 California SW); also see our list of businesses from June’s heat wave.

AQUATIC SCHEDULE: City-run facilities open today – Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) 11 am to 8 pm; Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) noon-7 pm; Colman Pool, also at Lincoln Park.

Also happening today/tonight:

FUN & FESTIVE FRIDAYS: The Senior Center isn’t just a hub for air conditioning – Friday means the weekly special event, with refreshments outside 11 am-1 pm and a performance inside 3-4 pm – today, pianist/vocalist Richard Dean.

SAFETY HUB MEET AND GREET: The West Seattle Safety Hub is hosting a Community Meet and Greet at High Point Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW), 3 pm-7 pm, with free food, a DJ, and a 2×2 Basketball Tournament for youth 12-17.

BE PART OF THE STONE COTTAGE’S MOVE: 2nd-to-last day to bid in the auction for various opportunities as part of the historic Stone Cottage‘s move to a temporary holding site next Tuesday night – start here.

’80S NIGHT AT ADMIRAL PUB: You can also find A/C at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor), where tonight is ’80s Night with DJ Bugzy, 9 pm.