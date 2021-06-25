Here’s where to stay cool in West Seattle

(Photo by Carolyn Oleary)

We are now officially under the National Weather Service‘s Excessive Heat Warning alert. Last night we asked for help building a list of places to stay cool. This will be the ongoing list – so here’s what we have to start with – please comment or email/text with additions!

PUBLIC/SEMI-PUBLIC FACILITIES AND OTHER CENTERS

Delridge Branch Library (5423 Delridge Way SW)

Open from 10 am to 6 pm Mondays and Wednesdays

High Point Branch Library (3411 SW Raymond)

Open from 10 am to 6 pm Wednesdays and Fridays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon)

Hours: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Mondays – Fridays

West Seattle Christian Church Activity Center (4400 42nd SW)

Open Sunday and Monday (June 27-28) for the hottest days, 12:30 pm-5 pm. WSCC’s Worth Wheeler says:

We will have socially distanced seating set up and a limited supply of bottled water available as well. We will ask that everyone wear masks for the sake of unvaccinated kids and youth, and those at higher risk. We will also be following the guidance for larger gatherings. Sanitizer and disposable masked will be available, 2 people in bathroom at a time, etc. Neighbors are welcome to bring activities, games, crafts, etc to keep themselves entertained. They can also bring their own lunch/picnic/snacks as well. Any other local restaurants/businesses that might want to donate kid-friendly drinks, snacks, treats, or crafts are welcome!

White Center Cooling Center (206 SW 112th)

Available for those who need overnight shelter from the heat – details on our partner site White Center Now

BUSINESSES WITH AIR CONDITIONING:

ADMIRAL THEATER (2343 California SW), cool treats as well as cool seats – afternoon/evening showtimes daily

FOGUE GALLERY (4130 California SW), open noon-5 pm Friday/Saturday/Sunday

WEST SEATTLE COWORKING (6040 California SW), open this weekend with day passes available – email manager@westseattlecoworking.com

CITY-RUN POOLS/SPRAYPARKS

Colman Pool (at Lincoln Park, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

Daily noon-7 pm

The following all start their season tomorrow:

Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) – Open 7 days a week, 11 am-8 pm, as planned

Delridge wading pool (4501 Delridge Way SW) – Open 11 am-5:30 pm Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays

Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – Open noon-7 pm Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays

PUBLIC DRINKING FOUNTAINS

Seattle Public Utilities says two are open in West Seattle business districts:

4598 California SW

6501 California SW

Bookmark this page or use our Share This feature below to send yourself the link – we’ll continue adding/updating throughout this heat wave! And once again – additions welcome, email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302