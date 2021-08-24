West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Transportation Coalition to talk about light rail, bridge, more on Thursday

Many community organizations skip August meetings, but not the West Seattle Transportation Coalition – too much going on. WSTC will meet online Thursday (August 26th) at 6:30 pm, with guests scheduled on three topics: Sound Transit light rail, now that the “realignment” decision has been made (WSB coverage here); the West Seattle Bridge, as repair design continues (here’s our recent report from a visit to the bridge); and 16th SW safety, with a new community effort focused on speeding and other issues along that arterial.

All are welcome to attend WSTC meetings; we’re awaiting the Zoom link and will add it here and in our calendar listing when it’s available.

