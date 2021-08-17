STONE COTTAGE MOVE: Still happening tonight, but without public events

(WSB photo)

2:22 PM: We’ve just learned from members of Save The Stone Cottage that there’s been a change in plan for tonight’s move. It’s still happening – but minus the hoopla: No ceremonial events, no mini-parade, just the move. What happened is that the moving firm, Nickel Bros, had a positive COVID test – and even though the person who tested positive is NOT on the crew that will be handling tonight’s move, “out of an abundance of caution,” Save The Stone Cottage’s Jeff McCord explains, they decided to cancel the public-spectacle part of the plan. The winning bidders in their auction for ceremonial roles in the event, for example, will get refunds. More details to come.

3:06 PM: The full update we’ve since received from Save The Stone Cottage explains, “Nickel Bros contacted the Save the Stone Cottage committee on Monday evening as soon as its COVID case emerged and possible contact exposures within the Nickel Bros crew had been discovered. The company administered rapid tests to its entire crew early this morning. Two Nickel Bros crew members tested positive for COVID and are quarantining.” One more note: “Those interested in seeing the move take place can still do so, but the Save the Stone Cottage committee recommends that they stay inside vehicles and distanced from the moving staff.”