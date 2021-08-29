West Seattle, Washington

30 Monday

66℉

PHOTOS: White Center Block Party to fund fire recovery

August 29, 2021 1:12 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news | White Center

1:12 PM: That’s the scene on 16th SW south of Roxbury, closed for a block party until 5 pm to raise money for the half-dozen-plus businesses affected by last month’s arson, as mentioned on today’s preview list. Eat, drink, shop, wander – we’ll be updating.

1:42 PM: Just back from a quick tour of the block party – we’ll be adding photos shortly. First, some info: To get in on the raffle/silent auction, go to the breezeway by The Plant Store, midblock – that’s where we found DJ Bugzy Beatdown.

The entertainment schedule for the rest of the afternoon:

Now until 2:10 – selfdoubt
2:30-3:15: Junior on the Prowl
3:30-4:30 DJ DeVonne
5:00 DJ Bugzy Beatdown returns

That’s all midblock. You can also check out B.O.C. Music (3:30-4:30) and Monty Banks (5 pm) at Drunky Two Shoes and then at Southgate Roller Rink, DJ Dan Steely at 5 pm and Kids on Fire at 6 pm.

Another big attraction besides street-fair-style shopping, food.

There’s a seating area in the middle of 16th where Chef Brady Ishiwata Williams, who’s about to open Tomo, is grilling.

You can also dine outside Buho and Bizzarro Italian Café.

At the south end of the block, the Home Skillit is offering street food including Louisiana hot links and Seattle Dogs.

This is all community-organized; we talked to White Center Pride about what people can do to support the businesses that are still working to get back on their feet.

Come down today, wander around, find out about the new locations some have found, they said. (Their booth is on the east side of the block – look for the rainbows.) Some of those new locations are already open – La Tipica Oaxaqueña moved to the southwest corner of 16th/Roxbury – and some hope to be open soon, like John’s Hair and Nails, moving to 10261 16th SW.

Share This

3 Replies to "PHOTOS: White Center Block Party to fund fire recovery"

  • Michelle Whelan August 29, 2021 (3:04 pm)
    Reply

    Just left. This was wonderfully organized! 

  • Gill & Alex August 29, 2021 (3:12 pm)
    Reply

    We just got back from downtown White Center and have not seen that many people having so much fun in years!!  Get on down and enjoy yourself with all the great people, music, food and items for sale.  Don’t forget the Raffle.  The weather is perfect.

  • m August 29, 2021 (4:53 pm)
    Reply

    Such a great event – well-organized, beautiful weather, and a lot of people showed up!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.