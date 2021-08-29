Loop the ‘Lupe, Created Commons, Tilden celebration, White Center benefit block party, more for your Sunday

(Saturday sunset, photographed by Lynn Hall)

So many options today, as August’s final weekend concludes:

ROAD-WORK ALERTS: Work is scheduled again today at West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way (until 1 pm), and we’re told the backup was huge on Saturday – so avoid that area if you can. Work is also planned at 44th and Edmunds.

CHURCHES: Many continue streaming, in addition to in-person services. Here are the newest links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

ULTIMATE FRISBEE PICKUP: 10 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW) – different location than usual this week.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

LOOP THE ‘LUPE: Today’s the day! Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle) is the place. Here’s the schedule of events: The obstacle-course 5K is first up at 11 am, followed by the 5K run/walk at 11:45, quarter-mile-loop Senior Saunter at noon, 1K Youth Dash for kids 8 and under at 1 pm. Yes, you can still sign up this morning! Prizes, plus a beer garden and live music for afterpartying. Proceeds benefit the social work done by Our Lady of Guadalupe for people of all religious/nonreligious backgrounds. (WSB is a community co-sponsor of Loop the ‘Lupe.)

GET VACCINATED: 11:30 am-3 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th & Myrtle) during Loop the ‘Lupe (make an appointment here), and 1:30-7:30 pm at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW) during Created Commons, no appointment needed.

WHITE CENTER BLOCK PARTY: Noon-5 pm in the heart of White Center, it’s a block party to raise money for the businesses ravaged by July’s big fire. Music, food, pop-up market, raffle, auction. Just head for 16th south of Roxbury.

CREATED COMMONS, DAY 3: The third day of this celebration of art and science at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW, north of the P-Patch), produced by Lelavision, whose website has the full schedule. Today starts at noon – go see and “flap” the kinetic sculpture Interspecies Communication – then at 4 pm, it’s a discussion of health-care access, followed by a performance slate curated by artist/activist dani tirrell. All free.

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: Noon at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) – info in our calendar listing.

POKEMON TRAINING CAMP: Noon-2 pm Sundays at Meeples Games – for all Pokémon trainers! (3727 California SW)

DELRIDGE BRIDGE REMOVAL INFO TABLING: 1-3 pm outside Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), SDOT reps will be available for your questions/comments about whether the nearby pedestrian bridge should stay or go, as we’ve been reporting.

TILDEN SCHOOL CELEBRATION: 3-6 pm at Hiawatha Community Center Park (2700 California SW), celebrating Tilden School‘s past, present, and future, including the retirement of founder Whitney Tjerandsen and the torch-passing to her successor Sarah Shearer, remembering Lou Magor, and more..

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Singer-songwriter Deb Seymour performs, 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BOOK CLUB: Also at 3 pm at C & P, the Classic Novels (and Movies) Book Club meets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Event listings welcome – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!