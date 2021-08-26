COUNTDOWN: 4 updates as Sunday’s Loop the ‘Lupe approaches

Sunday, the four-events-in-one Loop the ‘Lupe – an obstacle course, 5K run/walk, youth dash, and Senior Saunter – is back, and it’s not too late to be part of it. We asked race director Brian Callanan for updates – he had four:

REGISTRATION STILL OPEN! But – “There’s a $5 price increase that kicks in on Saturday, so get signed up soon – here. People aged 3 to 83 have registered this year, along with several top finishers from the Alki Beach Sunset Run. So, plenty of fun for people of all ages and elite athletes, too! School of Rock is providing live music, food and drinks are available, and we’re featuring a beer garden courtesy of Georgetown Brewing.”

PACKET PICKUP: Don’t wait till Sunday – get your T-shirt, bib, and swag bag during the packet-pickup event on Saturday, 3-5 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor).

GET VACCINATED, GET A DISCOUNT! Brian says, “Through a partnership with Bird’s Eye Medical and the WA Dept. of Health, we’re offering COVID vaccinations onsite. bit.ly/Loop_Vaccination is the link for people to register (though we’re taking walkups, too). Pfizer and Moderna shots will be offered. Immunocompromised people can get their booster, but boosters are not available to the general public, as of yet. OLG is working on a second clinic within the next few weeks to make sure everyone who gets the vaccine gets their second shot. We’re offering a half-off race entry fee discount to anyone who registers for a vaccine; send confirmation of your appointment to loopthelupe@gmail.com.”

MASK REMINDERS: “The state recommends that fully vaccinated individuals wear a mask in crowded outdoor public places if 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. If you are not fully vaccinated, you are required to wear a mask. While we will do our best to space out participants in waves during the event, please consider your safety and other participants, too.”

Again, you can register for Loop the ‘Lupe here; the four events are explained here (with start times between 11 am and 1 pm),. It’s all happening at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th and Myrtle) this Sunday. (WSB is a community co-sponsor.)