What’s happening on your pre-holiday West Seattle Saturday

(Fiery sunset and fireboat – photo by Jen Popp)

The holiday weekend is here! Possibilities for your Saturday:

BEACH CLEANUP: Join Jessica at Alki, starting at 10 am, for the monthly community cleanup at the beach (meet at 2452 Alki SW), as previewed here.

LIVE MUSIC: Marco deCarvalho and friends play Brazilian jazz outdoors at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 10:30 am-noon.

TODAY’S AQUATIC SCHEDULE: Open today – Highland Park spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale); Delridge (noon-5:30 pm, 4501 Delridge Way SW) and Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pools.

‘STOP THE VIOLENCE’: 1-4 pm youth-geared event on Alki with music, food, speakers, more, as previewed here.

VISCON CELLARS: Fully open tasting room (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor)! Wine by the glass and bottle too. 1-6 pm.

MORE LIVE MUSIC: Tyler Edwards on the patio at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way, 6 pm.

EVEN MORE LIVE MUSIC: The Memphis Radio Kings headline tonight’s show at Drunky’s in White Center (98th & 16th). Doors open at 8 pm.

LIGHTS ON: Seattle Parks is turning the lights on approximately 8:30 pm-11 pm at four local parks/playfields tonight and tomorrow to try to deter fireworks use – details here.