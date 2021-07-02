SATURDAY AT ALKI: Community cleanup; ‘Stop the Violence’

In case you don’t get up early and might miss tomorrow morning’s list before it’s too late, two events of note at Alki tomorrow:”

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: Jessica‘s monthly first-Saturday cleanup at Alki Beach always welcomes volunteers. 10 am-1 pm, meet at 2452 Alki SW, bring your own “pick stick” and bucket if you have them (she has a limited number) – kids welcome if accompanied and supervised by adults. You can sign up/RSVP by texting her at 206-769-6330.

‘STOP THE VIOLENCE’: Three nonprofits – Progress Pushers, Southwest Youth and Family Services, and the YMCA – are presenting this 1-4 pm Saturday at Alki Beach Park across from 62nd/Alki. Here’s the poster. It promises youth speakers, a discussion of the impact of gun violence, music, food, and more. (Thanks to Seana for the tip.)