FOURTH OF JULY: Seattle Parks’ annual lights-on plan to deter fireworks use

(Reader photo, 2020, fireworks debris at a local park – one that did NOT have lights on)

Every year, Seattle Parks announces it’s keeping lights on for a few hours on the night of July 3rd and 4th at certain locations to try to deter fireworks use. It’s just announced this year’s list. Lights will go on around 8:30 pm and off at 11 pm this Saturday and Sunday at locations including these in West Seattle:

Delridge Playfield, 4458 Delridge Way SW

Hiawatha Playfield, 2700 California Ave. SW

Walt Hundley Playfield, 6920 34th Avenue SW

West Seattle Stadium, 4432 35th Ave. SW

The Parks announcement notes that fireworks, among other things, destroy artificial turf, which would cost more than a million dollars to replace on a full-size field. Also noted: “The fields will be monitored by security from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.”

P.S. We’re checking with other jurisdictions with local parks/sports facilities to find out about their deterrence plans, if any.