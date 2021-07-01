West Seattle, Washington

FOURTH OF JULY: Seattle Parks’ annual lights-on plan to deter fireworks use

July 1, 2021 2:15 pm
(Reader photo, 2020, fireworks debris at a local park – one that did NOT have lights on)

Every year, Seattle Parks announces it’s keeping lights on for a few hours on the night of July 3rd and 4th at certain locations to try to deter fireworks use. It’s just announced this year’s list. Lights will go on around 8:30 pm and off at 11 pm this Saturday and Sunday at locations including these in West Seattle:

Delridge Playfield, 4458 Delridge Way SW
Hiawatha Playfield, 2700 California Ave. SW
Walt Hundley Playfield, 6920 34th Avenue SW
West Seattle Stadium, 4432 35th Ave. SW

The Parks announcement notes that fireworks, among other things, destroy artificial turf, which would cost more than a million dollars to replace on a full-size field. Also noted: “The fields will be monitored by security from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.”

P.S. We’re checking with other jurisdictions with local parks/sports facilities to find out about their deterrence plans, if any.

11 Replies to "FOURTH OF JULY: Seattle Parks' annual lights-on plan to deter fireworks use"

  • Erithan July 1, 2021 (2:21 pm)
    Super worried about fires this year with the lack of rain. >< Hope the lights help out, wish we had more at the little plaza park.

  • Just wondering July 1, 2021 (3:11 pm)
    How about sprinklers on instead?

    • WSB July 1, 2021 (3:13 pm)
      I don’t believe there are sprinklers on artificial turf fields. I honestly don’t know of many parks where there ARE sprinklers at all. They’ve fallen out of favor (not to mention the cost) in recent years.

  • LAH July 1, 2021 (3:39 pm)
    They should also be leaving the lights on at Solstice Park Tennis Courts!

  • norsegirl July 1, 2021 (3:41 pm)
    I’ll be out in my yard with hose at the ready.    Each year my neighbor puts on a spectacular (albeit illegal, traumatic to animals and people, threatening to properties) firework display.  I hope he for once exercises sensibilities and does not have his firework party.  

  • awaitingdisdain July 1, 2021 (4:47 pm)
    I love the idea of having the sprinklers on – Parks Dept., please do this on the Alki playfield!  

  • Abyk July 1, 2021 (5:00 pm)
    Where and when can we see legal or city sponsored fireworks from west seattle? 

    • WSB July 1, 2021 (6:23 pm)
      There are none this year. Most major 4th events were canceled months ago because there was no way to know that large gatherings would be OK by now, and planning for these events requires months of work – TR

  • KM July 1, 2021 (5:49 pm)
    Would be great to see schools do this too. They can take a break from leaving on their interior lights overnight to do so.

  • Sigh July 1, 2021 (6:09 pm)
    Unfortunately people were putting off fireworks past 2am at the Delridge park in other areas around the park such as the skate area which is far away from the lights.

  • anonyme July 1, 2021 (7:33 pm)
    You know what else works really well to deter fireworks?  A year in jail or a $5,000 fine, both allowed by law in Seattle.  Dole out a few of these, and this nonsense would stop.

