What’s happening – and not – on your West Seattle Thursday

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to Thursday!

LOW-LOW TIDE: At 10:05 am, the tide’s out to -3.0 feet, as one final summer round of low-low tides begins.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: While the board has delayed its vote on realignment – potentially delaying light rail to West Seattle and elsewhere – to August 5th, its meeting at 1:30 pm today will include discussion of proposals and amendments. Public comment is part of the meeting – the agenda includes how to view/participate and how to comment.

SOLSTICE PARK TENNIS PARTY: 6:30 pm-9 pm at the courts (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW):

Bring your racquet for some fun doubles games (all levels welcome) and your lawn chair to watch an exhibition match featuring local pros and college players. Hear the latest updates on our efforts to increase access to our favorite lifetime sport!

More info in our calendar listing.

NO DEMONSTRATION: The regular signwaving for racial justice at 16th/Holden is no longer happening on Thursdays, as of this week, but will continue on Tuesdays, 4:30-6 pm.

NO TRANSPORTATION COALITION: In case you missed the previous mention, the West Seattle Transportation Coalition isn’t meeting tonight – they’re skipping this month.

More on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. Planning something? Email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!