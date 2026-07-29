PREVIEW: Admiral Music in the Parks’ final 2026 concert Thursday at Hamilton Viewpoint

(WSB photo, 2025 AMP concert crowd at Hamilton Viewpoint Park)

One more chance to enjoy outdoor music in a local park, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association! Tomorrow (Thursday, July 30), this year’s Admiral Music in the Parks series closes out with Driftwood Drive bringing classic tunes to Hamilton Viewpoint Park (1120 California SW)! As with this year’s two previous AMP concerts, there’ll be a bike/stroller corral for easy parking, plus a knitting circle, board-game library, and crafts. Show starts at 6:30 pm (and don’t forget to bring a chair, mat, etc.). WSB is a community co-sponsor of the series again this year; we’ll see you there!