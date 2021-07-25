WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: 7 photos

We’ve been waiting for a relatively quiet Sunday afternoon to feature non-bird wildlife photos received in recent weeks – and it’s here. Above and below, the first two photos are by Jerry Simmons, seen on the shore – a gunnel and crab.

David Hutchinson is often out watching, and photographing, sightings on- and off-shore. He shared the two photos below – a crystal jelly:

And a rabbit:

In the forest, Mark Wangerin, who often shares beautiful bird photos, spotted this raccoon:

Another raccoon was photographed by Rose De Dan of Wild Reiki and Shamanic Healing, who has many animal-encounter stories to tell. She shared a few photos with us this summer too. She says this raccoon was in a cherry tree, inspecting whether the fruit was ready to eat:

Below, Rose’s photo of an opossum enjoying fresh apples:

She says the opossum is a frequent visitor, and tells a story – with video – on her website.

Thanks to everyone who shares West Seattle photos – wildlife, breaking news, more – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302, any time!