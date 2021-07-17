WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: A dozen things to know

(Alki Point Lighthouse, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to the weekend! Here’s what you should know about this midsummer Saturday:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: SDOT is scheduled to work until 1 pm at West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way, as previewed here … all weekend in the westbound lanes of SW Alaska west of California SW, as road repair continues … and the closure of SB Delridge Way between SW Holden and SW Trenton continues.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho, Hans Teuber, and Jeff Busch at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

RECORD STORE DAY: Encore at Easy Street Records (California & Alaska), featuring not just shopping but also DJ sets – Maxwell Edison 11 am-2 pm, Marco Collins 2 pm-5 pm, DJ Brownstone 5 pm-8 pm.

OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-2 pm at Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor; 2615 SW Barton), you’re welcome to visit, enjoy refreshments including hot dogs and ice cream, tour the campus, and see apartments.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Find out about the peninsula’s history by visiting the museum at 61st/Stevens, noon-4 pm.

BOOK SIGNING: Tavi Taylor Black, author of “Where Are We Tomorrow?”, is at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), 1 pm today.

WINE AND SNACKS: The Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, and now offering meats, cheeses, and crackers, too.

THE JINGLE DRESS PROJECT: Stopping at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse at 3 pm, as previewed here.

WSHS CLASS OF 1971 REUNION: 4 pm at Glen Acres Golf & Country Club (1000 S. 112th) – details in our calendar listing.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: GreenStage presents “Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW). Free, 7 pm. (Tomorrow night too.)

VOTING RIGHTS VIGIL: 7:30 pm in The Junction – details in our calendar listing.

AT THE SKYLARK: Live rock ‘n’ roll at 8 pm with DREDGE, Kitty Junk, I-90 Fiasco, and Dogstrum. Tickets $10, proceeds to The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) – get yours here.