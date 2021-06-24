TRAFFIC ALERT: Repaving work will close part of westbound SW Alaska on Friday, and two July weekends

Just got word of this from SDOT (as well as an accompanying Metro alert for this weekend):

PAVING NOTICE

The westbound lanes of SW Alaska St \between California Ave SW & 44th Ave SW

(The two westbound lanes adjacent to Wells Fargo Bank and Easy Street Records)

Friday, June 25th 9 AM – 3 PM

Saturday, July 10th at 8 AM – Monday July 12th at 6 AM

Saturday, July 17th at 8 AM – Monday July 19th at 6 AM

*Weather permitting

At the location and hours listed above:

-SDOT will replace several concrete panels.

-All westbound traffic will be detoured.

-The detour route will be marked.

-Westbound bus stops (Route 50, 55, 128, and C-Line) will be impacted.

-Eastbound traffic will not be impacted.

Outside the hours listed above, the westbound lanes will be open to all traffic. Some parking in this area will be restricted. 72 hours before the work starts and parking restrictions begin, “NO PARKING” signs will be placed on the street. Sidewalk access will not be impacted. Construction impacts include noise and dust. SDOT crews will complete each workday by 7PM.