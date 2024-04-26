TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday and weekend info, plus low-bridge closure day 7

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, April 26.

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE

The West Seattle low bridge is closed for a seventh day, expected to reopen no later than early Monday morning; here’s SDOT info about the closure, including how to get free bus or Water Taxi trips.

SDOT’s update at end-of-day Thursday: “The new control system is in. You may see the bridge opening and closing as we conduct test openings for the next few days. These tests determine if the new control system is working as intended.”

ROAD-WORK ALERTS

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues at Delridge/Oregon, down to two lanes for the project’s duration, up to one year.

*Final work on the permanent Highland Park Way/Holden signal is under way, as previewed here.

*If you’re going to Westwood Village, note that road work is under way at the center, requiring some detouring:

STADIUM ZONE

The Mariners are back in town, starting a homestand at 6:40 pm tonight vs. Arizona.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Showers, high in the upper 50s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:59 am; sunset will be at 8:15 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule, including the later-evening trips for spring/summer schedule tonight and Saturday. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!