SATURDAY: Jingle Dress Project @ Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center

Now that the weekend is in view, it’s time for a few previews. On Saturday afternoon, the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center in West Seattle hosts “Art Heals: The Jingle Dress Project,” which has been touring the West. This was born from a dream that came to Navajo photographer Eugene Tapahe, who explains, “Our goal is to take the healing power of the Ojibwe jingle dress to the land, to travel, to dance and capture a series of images to document the spiritual places our ancestors once walked, and to unite and give hope to the world through art, dance and culture to help us heal.” He and the dancers are based in Utah. (You can read about the history of the jingle dress dance here.)