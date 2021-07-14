ROAD-WORK ALERT: West Marginal/Highland Park Way intersection work starting Saturday

2:49 PM: More West Marginal Way news from this afternoon’s West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meeting: SDOT says the next phase of work to improve the WMW/Highland Park Way intersection will start early this Saturday morning. The initial work will include partial removal of the raised traffic islands as well as curb-ramp work (that’ll start on the northwest corner); some work already has been done. SDOT says the work will last a few months and will be done without a reduction in traffic lanes. We’re checking for more details on planned work days/hours. (More meeting coverage on other topics, still to come.)

4:50 PM: More info from SDOT, and a closer look at the plan: