ROAD-WORK ALERT: West Marginal/Highland Park Way intersection work starting Saturday

July 14, 2021 2:49 pm
12 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

2:49 PM: More West Marginal Way news from this afternoon’s West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meeting: SDOT says the next phase of work to improve the WMW/Highland Park Way intersection will start early this Saturday morning. The initial work will include partial removal of the raised traffic islands as well as curb-ramp work (that’ll start on the northwest corner); some work already has been done. SDOT says the work will last a few months and will be done without a reduction in traffic lanes. We’re checking for more details on planned work days/hours. (More meeting coverage on other topics, still to come.)

4:50 PM: More info from SDOT, and a closer look at the plan:

At this intersection, we will: 

-Remove existing raised traffic islands to create a new northbound lane and shift the southbound left-turn lanes further west to reduce wait times.  
-Update the traffic signal equipment for people of all abilities, which will allow us to make signal adjustments in real-time remotely from our traffic operations center based on what cameras show 
-Install new accessible curb ramps 
-Relocate the bus stop 
-Improve turning movements for vehicles traveling through the intersection to shorten wait times 

For people driving, this work will improve intersection efficiency by allowing more people to turn at the same time and more people to get through the intersection heading northbound onto West Marginal Way SW. The new live video stream will also help us monitor and make real-time changes as needed to keep people moving. For people biking and walking, these changes will make navigating the intersection easier and provide safer crossings. …

SDOT crews will be working the next several weekends, starting this weekend of July 17 – 18.

Work hours are 4 AM to 1 PM each day to minimize impacts to area businesses and people driving on the detour route.

12 Replies to "ROAD-WORK ALERT: West Marginal/Highland Park Way intersection work starting Saturday"

  • Yup yup July 14, 2021 (3:39 pm)
    Reply

    Now if they would put a red light cameras at this intersection it would help traffic move better.  Too many people running the light which doesn’t allow for the next flow of traffic.  Too privileged I guess.  

  • smittytheclown July 14, 2021 (4:03 pm)
    Reply

    Apologies for not paying attention earlier, but won’t the removal of those islands just encourage more line cutting?

    • Kyle July 14, 2021 (4:41 pm)
      Reply

      I believe this will allow them to add another northbound lane.

      • WSB July 14, 2021 (4:50 pm)
        Reply

        Yes, My request for more details has just been fulfilled. Adding info above.

  • Ian July 14, 2021 (4:25 pm)
    Reply

    How on earth can they say there will be no reduction in traffic lanes. Are they going to work right on top of current traffic. Trucks can barely turn right from Highland Park to West Marginal as is and now add construction equipment and personnel, are they for real? I wish they would have given a little bit more lead time but here we are starting in three days.

  • AdmiralBird July 14, 2021 (5:17 pm)
    Reply

    At least they deferred the godawful idea of adding a bike lane on WMW until after the bridge is back.

    • bill July 14, 2021 (9:59 pm)
      Reply

      You may continue to drive 60-70 mph in the right lane to get past those pesky drivers who are only going 20 over the speed limit.

      • 🤦‍♂️ July 14, 2021 (10:55 pm)
        Reply

        So true. I see SPD spent some time on Marginal recently but people speed light crazy still and run red lights.

    • Ws resident July 14, 2021 (10:31 pm)
      Reply

      I hadn’t heard that!  Woohoo, another bike lane on Marginal was the dumbest idea yet!

  • DogMom July 14, 2021 (6:28 pm)
    Reply

    The construction will not result in “a reduction in traffic lanes”? Sure, SDOT. And the West Seattle Bridge will be ready for traffic by mid-2022, lmao. 

  • Sick of traffic July 14, 2021 (7:24 pm)
    Reply

    Is there going to be a green arrow for right turns onto WMW  Northbound from High Park West bound.? Having to stop, look, then turn right on the red limits how many cars can get through on the red light.** The line cutters need to wait their turn, cars need to mind the gaps in front of them. The right lanes back up because so many cars turn into the right lanes causing brake lights to go on.  These are not tourists lost, I would let them in, these are West Seattle residents, they know what lane they need to be in — the one with the long line.

    • 🤦‍♂️ July 14, 2021 (10:58 pm)
      Reply

      I agree. I’m glad I’m not alone in my frustration with line cutters. The green arrow is a good idea but semi’s can’t make that right when traffic from Marginal is turning left on to Highlandpark Way heading east. No problem for cars. 

