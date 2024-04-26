YOU CAN HELP: Westside Neighbors Shelter needs outdoor ‘helping hands’ Saturday

When that Peace Pole was installed last November outside the building that holds the Westside Neighbors Shelter (currently in operation as a warming center), West Seattle Veteran Center, and American Legion Post 160, future plans were described for more. If you can spare some time tomorrow morning, you can help – Catherine sent the announcement:
(Here is) a request for volunteers to show up this Saturday April 27th at 10 AM at our WS Warming Center, 3618 SW Alaska St. (American Legion Hall) to help Keith Hughes with a special project. He is removing sod and installing a gravel path and Peace Poles in front of the center. Keith has plans and materials; he needs helping hands. Interested folks can show up at 10 am Saturday or contact me for more information: catherinemann (at) comcast.net
| 0 COMMENTS