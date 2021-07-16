WEST SEATTLE LOW BRIDGE: Big rise in camera citations

(Low bridge as seen from SDOT camera, 5:17 pm today)
With the West Seattle Bridge briefing this week including low-bridge access updates, we – and some WSB readers – wondered about a stat that wasn’t part of the latest briefing: How many drivers are getting ticketed for using the low bridge without authorization during the restricted hours (9 pm-5 am Sunday night/Monday morning through Thursday night/Friday morning, 9 pm-8 am Friday night/Saturday morning and Saturday night/Sunday morning)? That information is kept by Seattle Police, not SDOT, so that’s where we went with the request. Here are the numbers we received from SPD today. Note the big jump in June:
EB SW Spokane St
February = 4,965
March = 4,790
April = 7,730
May = 5,472
June = 8,731
WB SW Spokane St
February = 7,849
March = 7,457
April = 10,454
May = 10,472
June = 14,643
SPD confirms those are the actual $75 citations, not warnings – SDOT has said that first-time violators get warnings. Note that there’s no breakout of how many unique license-plate numbers are involved, nor how many of those citations have been paid. The most recent public briefing on low-bridge stats was during the May meeting of the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force (WSB coverage here), at which time SDOT said the daily number of citations was roughly equal to the daily number of first-time violators getting warnings. Whatever penalties are paid, there are administrative costs for Verra Mobility – formerly American Traffic Solutions – to run the cameras, and a cut goes to the state, as explained last year when we reported on the city ordinance authorizing the cameras:
After paying for administrative costs, half of the remaining funds are to be remitted to the state’s Cooper Jones active transportation safety account, which the state uses to fund grant projects or programs for bicycle, pedestrian, and non-motorist safety improvements. The remaining half of the funds may only be used for transportation improvements that support equitable access and mobility for persons with disabilities.
