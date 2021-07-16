WEST SEATTLE LOW BRIDGE: Big rise in camera citations

(Low bridge as seen from SDOT camera, 5:17 pm today)

With the West Seattle Bridge briefing this week including low-bridge access updates, we – and some WSB readers – wondered about a stat that wasn’t part of the latest briefing: How many drivers are getting ticketed for using the low bridge without authorization during the restricted hours (9 pm-5 am Sunday night/Monday morning through Thursday night/Friday morning, 9 pm-8 am Friday night/Saturday morning and Saturday night/Sunday morning)? That information is kept by Seattle Police, not SDOT, so that’s where we went with the request. Here are the numbers we received from SPD today. Note the big jump in June:

EB SW Spokane St February = 4,965

March = 4,790

April = 7,730

May = 5,472

June = 8,731 WB SW Spokane St February = 7,849

March = 7,457

April = 10,454

May = 10,472

June = 14,643

SPD confirms those are the actual $75 citations, not warnings – SDOT has said that first-time violators get warnings. Note that there’s no breakout of how many unique license-plate numbers are involved, nor how many of those citations have been paid. The most recent public briefing on low-bridge stats was during the May meeting of the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force (WSB coverage here), at which time SDOT said the daily number of citations was roughly equal to the daily number of first-time violators getting warnings. Whatever penalties are paid, there are administrative costs for Verra Mobility – formerly American Traffic Solutions – to run the cameras, and a cut goes to the state, as explained last year when we reported on the city ordinance authorizing the cameras: