West Seattle, Washington

15 Thursday

57℉

WEST SEATTLE LOW BRIDGE: Here’s who is using it now

July 14, 2021 5:08 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

Yet another update from today’s West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meeting: Current stats on who’s authorized to use the low bridge.

A new round of access authorization starts on the first of each month, with the application deadline on the 15th of the previous month. (Tomorrow’s the deadline to apply for August access – get the application here.) Patients who need to use the bridge to get to treatments for life-threatening conditions are granted access for three months.

One stat that wasn’t presented is one we’ve been asking SDOT about: Employer shuttles. In a major sign that some morkers are returning to offices, 116 employer shuttles now have access to the low bridge, SDOT tells WSB.

One CTF member asked whether unrestricted access hours – currently 9 pm to 5 am except 9 pm to 8 am on Friday/Saturday and Saturday/Sunday nights/mornings – would expand. Short answer from SDOT: No, though the topic is often revisited.

Share This

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE LOW BRIDGE: Here's who is using it now"

  • Lisa July 14, 2021 (5:17 pm)
    Reply

    Allow motorcycles, please!!!

  • Susan L Reed July 14, 2021 (5:25 pm)
    Reply

    I am not sure why holidays are not included in the 9pm-8am Saturday and Sunday expansion.

  • HarborIslandWorker July 14, 2021 (5:34 pm)
    Reply

    Got it…… But 90 people that work on Harbor Island and Live in West Seattle can’t use a Bridge they always have because 90 people will exceed capacity. 90 people that slow down freight from exiting Harbor Island every day. 90 extra people on the detour routes causing more traffic for everyone. 90 people that will never use the west Seattle Bridge to get to their location. Yeah……SDOT’S really on top of the traffic mitigation.

  • Dana Eberhardt July 14, 2021 (7:02 pm)
    Reply

    What about uber/lyft?

    • WSB July 14, 2021 (8:01 pm)
      Reply

      Ride-hailing/taxis are not in the categories eligible for authorization.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.