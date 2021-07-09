WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC: Friday notes

6:08 AM: Good morning, Today’s forecast is for the same weather pattern we’ve been seeing – the sunniest weather will be in the afternoon.

ROAD WORK

Delridge project – As announced, 7 am today is the scheduled start of the closure of SW Genesee west of Delridge, continuing through the weekend. See the new detour map here.

36th/Oregon – The repair work is done and this stretch of street is expected to reopen sometime this morning.

Alaska/44th – More work on westbound Alaska this weekend.

TRANSIT

Buses and ferries are on their regular schedules today. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations, @wsferries for major WSF changes.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

473rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are the views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: 26th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text 206-293-6302.