ROAD-WORK UPDATES: 36th/Oregon repairs end early; new detour map for SW Genesee closure

Two road-work updates:

36TH/OREGON: Repairing this heat-damaged stretch of street was expected to take up to two weeks, but instead, it was done in one. The closure continues tonight while the new concrete finishes drying, but SDOT plans to reopen the street “as soon as crews have verified that the concrete has finished hardening, which will likely be tomorrow morning.”

SW GENESEE CLOSURE: Reminder – this closure west of Delridge Way (previewed here) starts at 7 am tomorrow. SDOT sent a new detour map today:

The street is expected to remain closed until early Monday, the first of two consecutive weekend closures, for “street upgrades” related to the RapidRide H Line preparation project. SDOT says that during the closure, “For people wishing to travel between Delridge Way SW and SW Avalon Way, we encourage them to detour to SW Orchard St during this closure. The streets marked in black will be open to local traffic only.”