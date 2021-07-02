DELRIDGE PROJECT: Early warning of 2 weekend closures ahead for SW Genesee

That’s the detour map provided by SDOT for closures of SW Genesee coming up the next two weekends – Friday, July 9th, until early Monday, July 12th, and the same timeframe July 16th-19th. Genesee will be closed between Delridge Way and 25th SW for “street upgrades” as part of the ongoing project to prepare for RapidRide H Line. Here are other key points of the weekly preview:

-Street demolition and paving along Delridge Way SW between SW Holden St and SW Thistle St to begin as early as July 12

This work includes upgrading several sections of the street in both lanes of traffic. We’ll share more details and a detour route for this work soon.

-Overnight and weekend demolition and paving in select areas between SW Henderson St and SW Cambridge St to begin as early as July 16

We will mostly work near Boss Drive-in and Two Fingers Social.

-Intersection upgrades at SW Henderson St continue into July. We are still working to upgrade the street at this intersection. Once this work is complete, we will begin upgrading sidewalks. We anticipate keeping the street closed during sidewalk upgrades due to the narrow width of the street and needing space for our equipment to operate.