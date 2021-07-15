FOLLOWUP: Seattle City Light about to start long-planned Brace Point underground upgrades

If you’re south of Fauntleroy, you might have seen signs like that (thanks to Nathan for the photo). Seattle City Light is finally gearing up for its Brace Point underground upgrades. They’ve set an online community meeting for August 4th, with details in this flyer SCL will be circulating:

The flyer explains that the underground cabling in the area is 50 years old, and had some work done 10 years ago. This project’s been in the works a while; we last checked on it a year ago, following the latest in a series of outages in the area, blamed on an underground failure.