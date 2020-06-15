FOLLOWUP: Seattle City Light project still planned for Brace Point, hit by 36+-hour power outage

Back on May 21-22, an underground-cable failure left hundreds of people south of Fauntleroy, mostly in the Brace Point area, without electricity for a day and a half. It wasn’t the first failure in the area. But it led to the question of whatever happened to a planned Seattle City Light project to fix the ongoing problems. We found some online documentation – such as the draft below, from early last year – which said the project was originally expected to start early this year.

Obviously, it didn’t. So we asked SCL about the project’s status. We got the reply today from spokesperson Julie Moore:

The Brace Point Cable Replacement Project is still active. It is in the project manual/specification preparation process for public work advertisement. The project was delayed during the project design development/SDOT permitting stage; that process took longer than originally expected. Construction is tentatively scheduled to start Q1 2021 and could last two years. Brace Point property owners paid for the original underground project completed in the early 1970s (ordinance attached). As with such voluntary underground projects, the property owners pay for the initial installation and City Light is responsible for all maintenance, and in this case, the rebuild that should start next year.

A similar project in The Arroyos/south Arbor Heights has been under way for about two years.