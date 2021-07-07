District 1 Community Network and what else is up for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Ferry passing Alki, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

TERMINAL 5 UPDATE: 9 am online, the Northwest Seaport Alliance‘s managing members’ meeting includes the quarterly update on the West Seattle dock-modernization project. The agenda includes information on how to watch/listen.

POP-UP BLOOD-DONATION DRIVE: 10 am-5 pm, Bloodworks Northwest is at Our Lady of Guadalupe. If you can donate, check to see if appointments are available.

BICYCLE ADVISORY BOARD: 5 pm online, the Seattle Bicycle Advisory Board meets, with topics including bus-lane policy. The agenda explains how to watch/listen/comment.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm online, the West Seattle/South Park coalition’s meeting includes discussion of community-safety programs. Public welcome – here’s the link; meeting ID 850 4211 4712, passcode 165919.