WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Info for what might be our area’s hottest day ever

(Good day to seek refuge under a tree. Photo by Mark Jaroslaw)

Here’s what you need to know today, heading for what’s forecast to be another record-setting high temperature:

WHERE TO STAY COOL: Our ongoing list is here – including libraries (even those not usually open Mondays) and other places opening as cooling centers around West Seattle, plus restaurants/bars with air conditioning, and wading pool/spraypark info. We’re continuing to update the list as the info comes in.

RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING OR CHANGING HOURS: We started this list (which we’re also continuing to update) over the weekend and are continuing to update it too – for some establishments, it’s just too hot for safety. .

OTHER BUSINESSES CLOSING: Monday is a regular closure day for some retailers anyway, but some that are regularly open are closing – Northwest Art and Frame, for one. We’ll add any others we hear of.

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS MEAL SITES CLOSED: The district announced this morning that its meal-distribution sites will not open today because of the weather.

REDUCED SOLID-WASTE PICKUP: As first noted over the weekend, crews are starting pickup today and tomorrow one hour earlier than usual. Monday pickup customers will not have food/yard waste pickup (you can put out double next week). Full details here.

GOT A SPARE FAN OR A/C UNIT? The Mount could use more.

We’ll continue updating through the day – if you have something to add, including closures/changes, please email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!