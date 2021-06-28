CAN YOU HELP? Providence Mount St. Vincent needs air conditioners, fans

Our area’s largest senior/rehab center, Providence Mount St. Vincent, needs some immediate help to keep its vulnerable residents and workers cool. Here’s the announcement:

Help Residents and Caregivers at The Mount beat the heat.

While the team at The Mount is working diligently to keep 300 residents cool, safe and comfortable — living and working in an almost 100-year-old building without central air-conditioning during this heat wave has increased the need for help. Donations of large (14,000 BTU) free-standing air conditioning units, commercial-grade Move and Cool units and both small and large fans would be greatly appreciated.

We are extremely grateful for the initial community response with 7 small AC units and two fans donated over the weekend.

However, with nearly 100,000 square feet of resident living spaces to cool, more donations are urgently needed given the lack of inventory in stores. New units or used in excellent condition may be dropped off at The Mount’s east entrance at 4831 35th Ave SW. If transportation is an issue, please call 206-937-3701, extension 28035 and pick up may be arranged.

The Providence Mount St. Vincent Foundation is also seeking cash donations to support the purchase of air conditioning units as any become available and in preparation for the remainder of the summer as temperatures more typically reach the upper 80’s and into the 90’s.

Cash donations can be made here.